Sheriff's deputy accused of stealing cash from dead person

PHOENIX — A Maricopa County sheriff's deputy is accused of stealing cash from a dead person while on duty.

The Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Gregory Todd Johnson was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of theft in an Oct. 28 incident at a Mesa-area home where a death was reported.

Court documents said the Sheriff's Office began investigating after a relative of the dead person reporting money being missing and that evidence included body camera footage of Johnson in the dead person's bedroom and an admission by Johnson that he took a stack of cash totaling between $500 and $600 that was on a dresser.

Online court records didn't indicate whether Johnson has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

The office said it has begun proceedings to terminate Johnson's employment.