10 Things to Know for Today | December 13, 2018

1 - IN TRUMP'S ORBIT, SHIFTING EXPLANATIONS

The president's knowledge of any payments to women who claim to have been mistresses shift as his legal exposure grows.

2 - SENATE TO VOTE ON AID TO YEMEN

Lawmakers may decide to pull assistance from the Saudi-led war in Yemen, a measure that would rebuke the kingdom after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

3 - OUT OF THE FRYING PAN, INTO THE FIRE

Having survived a bitter no-confidence vote, British Prime Minister Theresa May is at the EU headquarters in Brussels for crunch Brexit talks.

4 - CANADIANS DETAINED FOR 'ENDANGERING NATIONAL SECURITY'

China's detentions of two Canadian men, one an entrepreneur the other a former diplomat, raise the stakes in a three-way international dispute with the U.S.

5 - AP EXCLUSIVE: WHO IRANIAN HACKERS ARE TARGETING

The group known as Charming Kitten has been trying to break into the personal emails of more than a dozen U.S. Treasury officials and other high-profile targets.

6 - THE LOST GIRLS

Scores of Indonesian girls are disappearing into a trafficking network in the country's impoverished province of East Nusa Tenggara, AP finds.

7 - SPACE TOURISM CLOSER TO REALITY

Virgin Galactic is gearing up to take the long-awaited step of trying to fly its tourism rocket ship to the edge of space.

8 - HIGH-SPEED RAIL TRAGEDY IN TURKEY

A train hits a railway engine and crashes into a pedestrian overpass at a station in Ankara, killing at least nine people and injuring 46 others.

9 - WHERE APPLE IS EXPANDING TO

The tech giant says it plans to build a $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas, and also says it plans to establish locations in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, California.

10 - RAPTORS, MINUS KAWHI, ROUT WARRIORS

Toronto, without its top player, sweeps the season series from two-time defending NBA champion Golden State with 113-93 victory.