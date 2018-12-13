Burn calories, enjoy crisp morning at the Jingle Bell 5K run and walk

KINGMAN – You won’t feel so guilty about gobbling those Christmas cookies if you join the Kingman Running Club for its seventh annual Jingle Bell 5K run and walk on Saturday.

Enjoy the crisp winter air as the course takes you through the desert behind the KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus. The race starts at 8 a.m.

The course begins on paved roads, then goes through the desert. Some spots are rocky and sandy, so take that into consideration for jogger strollers. Dogs are welcome on a leash.

Beautiful hand-painted Christmas ornaments will be awarded to overall men and women winners; overall master men and women winners; and top three in each age group.

Register online at www.active.com or Cerbat Family Dentistry, 1730 E. Beverly Ave. For more information call Chris Brady at 937-304-9357, or email him at cbrady535@yahoo.com.