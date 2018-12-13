Christmas Coloring Contest
The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
3:29 PM Thu, Dec. 13th
Weather  55.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Celebrate the holidays with the Mohave Community Orchestra

Members of the Mohave Community Orchestra practice in April. The orchestra and Mohave Community Choir are holding its Christmas Concert set for 3 p.m. Saturday at the Kingman High School auditorium, 4182 N. Bank St.

Members of the Mohave Community Orchestra practice in April. The orchestra and Mohave Community Choir are holding its Christmas Concert set for 3 p.m. Saturday at the Kingman High School auditorium, 4182 N. Bank St.

  • Originally Published: December 13, 2018 11:57 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – If you’re feeling the need to get into the holiday spirit, the Mohave Community Orchestra and Community Choir are ready to lend a hand.

    The Mohave Community Orchestra and Mohave Community Choir will be on hand to help the community celebrate the holidays by way of its Christmas Concert set for 3 p.m. Saturday at the Kingman High School auditorium, 4182 N. Bank St.

    The concert is free, but there is a suggested donation of $5 for adults and $10 per family.

    Information provided by the Mohave Community Orchestra

    More like this story