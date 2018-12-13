Celebrate the holidays with the Mohave Community Orchestra

KINGMAN – If you’re feeling the need to get into the holiday spirit, the Mohave Community Orchestra and Community Choir are ready to lend a hand.

The Mohave Community Orchestra and Mohave Community Choir will be on hand to help the community celebrate the holidays by way of its Christmas Concert set for 3 p.m. Saturday at the Kingman High School auditorium, 4182 N. Bank St.

The concert is free, but there is a suggested donation of $5 for adults and $10 per family.

Information provided by the Mohave Community Orchestra