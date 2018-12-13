Desert beauty ranges from Monolith Garden rocks to Sonoran cactus

KINGMAN – East Coast transplants, Midwest farmers and California beachcombers sometimes turn tail for home after a year or two of living in the Arizona desert, unaccustomed to the withering heat and two seasons of brown and browner.

Most people see the desert as a barren wasteland of cactus and sand, but if you take the time to look around, its beauty surrounds you. From shadowy cliffs to panoramic mesas, from striking landscapes to red-sky sunsets, the desert paints a palette of colors that will blow your mind.

There’s beauty to be found everywhere in the world. Of course, what one person finds visually appealing may not leave the same impression with the next set of eyes.

For residents of Mohave County, the desert is our backyard, a place to hike, hunt, camp, fish and stargaze in the dark nights.

You don’t have to travel far to take in one of the world’s most famous natural wonders, the Grand Canyon, and closer to Kingman are the Monolith Garden, Cerbat and Hualapai Mountains and scenic Route 66.

“One of the things you have to do is stop and look around,” said Scott O’Donnell, an avid bicyclist and chairman of the Colorado River Area Trail Alliance. “There’s so much to see. The majority of people don’t see a lot of the hidden beauty all over the place, a lot of different canyons and overlooks on top of a mesa.

“You can see long distances, even up close, you see cactus and flowers bloom and wildlife you might encounter along the way and just nature in general.”

The desert floor is sprinkled with colorful wildflowers following winter rains. You can find them on hikes through state and county parks, on BLM trails and along the banks of Mohave County’s thousand washes.

Monolith Garden, off U.S. Highway 93 at Coyote Pass, is one of Kingman’s best-kept secrets. It’s part of the Cerbat Mountain range, managed by the Bureau of Land Management, and features interesting volcanic rock formations and sheer cliffs. Trails are accessible from Metwell Drive, Coyote Pass and Fort Beal Drive.

O’Donnell, who grew up in Roswell, New Mexico, and has lived in Kingman for 11 years, said there’s a backstretch at Monolith Garden that he’s particularly fond of riding.

“I like Castle Rock and Badger Trail. They’ve got the monolith rocks that it’s named for,” he said.

O’Donnell said people should venture off U.S. Highway 93 once in a while between Kingman and Las Vegas.

“It’s kind of sad that so many people drive that stretch and have no idea what’s past the edge of the road that you just can’t see,” he said. “It doesn’t take long to get in back of that stuff and the scenery changes so much.”

If you’re willing to drive a little farther, you can take in fragrant pine trees in Prescott National Forest, the Red Rocks of Sedona, Kaibab National Forest north of Flagstaff and giant saguaro cacti at the Sonoran National Monument.