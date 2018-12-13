Kingman Farmers Christmas Market set for Saturday

KINGMAN – While there’s always plenty to shop for at the local farmers market, this weekend’s event will have even more to offer as the Kingman Farmers Christmas Market is set to celebrate the season.

The Christmas market, set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Thunder Rode, 102 E. Beale St., will be complete with Santa, free hot drinks and candy canes.

Also at the market on Saturday will be handmade arts and crafts from local small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Information provided by the Kingman Farmers Market