Kingman Main Street to hold first Cookie Crawl to promote business

KINGMAN – Experience the renaissance of downtown Kingman and grab a cookie, or two, along the way when the first Cookie Crawl runs from 4-7 p.m. Saturday.

The Cookie Crawl is sponsored by Kingman Main Street, a group of young entrepreneurs with a vision to revitalize the historic downtown business district.

Visitors and residents are invited to discover the charms of the historic heart of Kingman and enjoy cookies at participating businesses. Go to Black Bridge Brewery to pick up a special passport.

Numerous restaurants will be offering specials. Locomotive Park is decorated with Christmas lights, and the entire district will have a festive feel as shop owners compete for best-decorated storefront.

The Kingman Center for the Arts and Art Hub, as well as several other organizations, are planning special events.