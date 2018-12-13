Kingman police respond to emailed bomb threat

KINGMAN – A business in the 3300 block of Andy Devine Avenue, along with businesses, hospitals and schools in 18 states, received a hoax bomb threat via email on Thursday, the Kingman Police Department reports.



According to KPD, the business received an email demanding a large payment through Bitcoin or else a “device” would be detonated. The FBI and Homeland Security are investigating the threats, which appear to have come from outside of the U.S.

“The Kingman Police Department will respond to any calls regarding these or other types of threats, however the decision to evacuate relies solely upon the business owner or person who controls the location,” KPD wrote in a press release. “KPD will assist and ensure the safety of employees and customers; however the business and/or employees are urged to pay attention to their areas to help first responders in identifying strange or unusual items.”

The department wrote that the source of Thursday’s threat was not the same as the one Tuesday at Smith’s Food and Drug.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department