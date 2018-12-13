Obituary | Nephi John Bigler

Our beloved son, brother, friend and favorite uncle, Nephi John Bigler, 56, of Kingman, Arizona passed away suddenly at his home on the evening of Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.

Nephi was born in 1962 in Safford, Arizona. He was the fourth of eight children born to Margie Hatchett Bigler and Galen Bigler. The family moved to Kingman in 1964. Nephi attended school in Kingman and graduated high school in 1980. He took scuba diving and welding courses and was an underwater welder, constructing and repairing oil rigs off the coast of Texas. He proudly joined the U.S. Army in 1986 and wholeheartedly served in Korea, Texas, Arizona and Colorado. He retired from the military in 2003 with the rank of sergeant. Most recently he was a freight transporter throughout the western states.

Nephi enjoyed adventuring outdoors, fishing and being on the water. He loved spending time with family and friends telling stories and laughing at jokes. If you knew him, you loved him, and he will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his mother; Margie Bigler. He is survived by his father; Galen Bigler, sisters; Ann and Polly, brothers; Albert, Roy, Carl, Bill and Francis, along with many nieces and nephews.

Nephi's life will be celebrated Monday, Dec.17, 2018 at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Sycamore Ave., Kingman, Arizona. Viewing is scheduled at 10 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. He will be interred Tuesday, Dec. 18 in the Central Cemetery, Central, Arizona.