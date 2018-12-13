Readers’ Choice honors businesses with free awards

KINGMAN – Nominations have been collected and votes are rolling in for The Kingman Daily Miner’s 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards, a celebration of local business where winners receive a free award for their exemplary service to the community.

Readers of The Daily Miner nominated those businesses and services believed to be outstanding in their contributions to the community. Readers can cast their votes for the nominees of their choosing at https://kdminer.com through Dec. 28. Those choosing to participate need to vote in at least 50 categories in order for selections to count.

Winners will be announced in the Jan. 27 issue of The Kingman Daily Miner. Winners are chosen based on community input, and are not required to pay any kind of fee to receive the award.

If asked to pay in order to receive an award, that contest is unaffiliated with The Kingman Daily Miner. Debbie White-Hoel, Daily Miner publisher, said the publication would never charge a fee for the awards.

There remains plenty of time to cast votes, so head to https://kdminer.com and support local businesses for all they do for the community.