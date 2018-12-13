Christmas Coloring Contest
Route 66 historian Hinckley to lead walking tour of historic downtown

Route 66 author and historian Jim Hinckley will lead a walking tour of Kingman's historic downtown district at 3 p.m. Saturday. (COURTESY)

  December 13, 2018 7:27 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Author and historian Jim Hinckley, in partnership with the Promote Kingman and Kingman Tourism initiative, will lead an illustrated walking tour through the historic downtown district and along the Route 66 corridor at 3 p.m. Saturday.

    The walk starts at the historic train depot that now houses a railroad museum, located at the corner of Fourth Street and Andy Devine Avenue.

    Using photos from the archives of Mohave Museum of History and Arts, Hinckley illustrates the evolution of the community and shares fascinating stories about Edsel Ford, Louis Chevrolet, and Kingman’s rich history.

    The tour is being discounted to $5 per person Saturday.

