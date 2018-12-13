Search for missing boater from California continues

LAKE HAVASU CITY – After three months of searching, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies and search and rescue teams are still searching for the final victim in a fatal Sept. 1 boating accident.

Two watercraft collided on the Colorado River during the Labor Day weekend, ejecting 13 passengers in the area of Topock Marsh. Of the victims, nine were injured and three more were found deceased — one as far as five miles from the crash site — within three weeks of the incident. As of Wednesday, 26-year-old California resident Raegan Heitzig remains the only victim yet to be located.

Heitzig family friend Kelsey Low posted an update in the search on Facebook Tuesday morning.

“The search continues,” Low wrote. “At the moment they are searching one to two days a week. Local people in the area are aware she hasn’t been found yet, and (they) keep an eye out. For all of you who are local to the Havasu area that have helped out – wow. Thank you all so much for how incredible you have been … the way everyone in the community came together in support of the families involved is beautiful.”

Low created a crowdsourcing campaign through GoFundMe.com to aid injured members of Heitzig’s family in their recovery. There, she expressed uncertainty as to how the search would continue. Wyoming-based Bruce’s Legacy, a nonprofit search-and-recovery team, aided in the search this October, without success.

“We spoke with Bruce’s Legacy about returning to search more, and they explained they have exasperated their efforts and are afraid there’s nothing more they can do. They said it’s the largest body of water they have ever dealt with.”

According to Low, Heitzig’s family expressed interest in hiring other search-and-recovery professionals, but don’t know where to turn.

“In this moment, the request we have is for everyone to keep praying. The power of prayer is real and alive. Please say a prayer often that she is found and the family can find some sense of closure. It feels like a period of limbo, but prayer is something we are in control of doing.”

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster announced in September that recovery efforts on the river would not stop until Heitzig’s remains were found, but the task has been daunting for deputies and Mohave County search and rescue volunteers. Fleets of watercraft, professional divers, and Bruce’s Legacy have attempted to locate Heitzig without success.

Heitzig’s sister, Jordan Heitzig, was injured during the accident, but according to Low, she has since healed.

As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe.com effort to support Raegan and Joe Heitzig’s recovery reached $65,260 of its $70,000 goal. For more updates in Heitzig’s story, or to donate to their efforts, visit https://www.gofundme.com/, and type “Supporting Raegan & Jo Heitzig” into the search bar.