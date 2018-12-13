Three residents escape from attic fire at Willow Road home

KINGMAN – Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District responded to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Willow Road at about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and saw smoke venting from the roof vents of a single-family residence with an attached garage.

Three people were in the home and were able to escape without injury, Battalion Chief Don Dallman reported.

NACFD crews went into the home and found the fire in the attic area. The knocked the flames down in about 20 minutes with extensive mop-up and overhaul needed.

NACFD responded with three fire engines, two chief officers and assistance from a chief officer and two engines from Kingman Fire Department. AMR River Medical, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Unisource utilities also assisted.

The fire investigation continues at this time with NACFD personnel. The estimated property loss was undetermined at press time.

Information provided by Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District