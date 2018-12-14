Christmas Coloring Contest
10 Things to Know for Today | December 14, 2018

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: December 14, 2018 5:47 a.m.

    • AP Top Stories December 14 A by Associated Press

    Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

    1 - SENATE REBUKES TRUMP, SAUDI ARABIA OVER KHASHOGGI'S DEATH

    The Senate delivered an unusual rebuke of President Donald Trump's response to the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and signaled new skepticism from Capitol Hill toward the longtime Middle East ally.

    2 - GUATEMALAN CHILD DIES IN CUSTODY AFTER CROSSING US BORDER

    Federal immigration authorities have confirmed that a 7-year-old girl who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border with her father last week died after being taken into the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol

    3 - TRUMP'S SEARCH FOR NEW CHIEF OF STAFF HAS REALITY TV FEEL

    The chaotic process is hardly a novelty for the Trump administration, which has struggled with high staff turnover and attracting top talent.

    4 - MICHAEL FLYNN UPBEAT AS SENTENCING LOOMS

    The former national security adviser is days away from being sentenced in the Russia probe on a felony charge that in different times might have brought an end to his career.

    5 - AFTERMATH OF FRANCE ATTACK SUSPPECT SHOOTOUT CAPTURED ON VIDEO

    The footage shows armed French security forces and the body of the man slumped in a doorway.

    6 - CANADA CAUGHT BETWEEN TWO SUPER POWERS

    First President Donald Trump attacked Canada on trade and now China has the country in its cross-hairs, detaining two Canadians in apparent retaliation for the arrest of a top Chinese tech executive on behalf of the United States.

    7 - PRIEST TRAVELS U.S. SPREADING GOSPEL ONE GOOD DEED AT A TIME

    Three years after the pope appointed Father Jim Sichko to a fleet of Catholic missionaries the Kentucky-based priest has been crisscrossing the United States, spreading the Gospel through acts of kindness.

    8 - PELOSI READY TO BECOME HOUSE SPEAKER

    After a dramatic week, Nancy Pelosi is set to reclaim the speaker's gavel and go toe-to-toe with President Donald Trump.

    9 - JAZZ SINGER NANCY WILSON DIES

    The Grammy-winning "song stylist" and torch singer whose polished pop-jazz vocals made her a platinum artist and top concert performer, died at age 81 after a long illness.

    10 - CHARGERS CLINCH PLAYOFF SPOT WITH WIN OVER CHIEFS

    Philip Rivers had a pair of touchdowns in the final minutes, to give Los Angeles a 29-28 victory over Kansas City.

