Mohave County's Most Wanted | December 17, 2018

As of December 12, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Douglas Dale Archuleta
DOB: 12/02/1964 White Male 5-7 165 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Gray
Offense: Forgery – offers forced instrum, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 12/11/2018
Adam James Bowen
DOB: 08/01/1976 White Male 6-1 215 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde
Offense: Fraudulent schemes/artifices, Class 3 Felony; Unlaw poss use alter of receipt or label, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 12/11/2018
Patrick Richard Martin
DOB: 12/18/1955 White Male 6-2 185 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Gray
Offense: Fail obtain new ID/Lic as sex ofnd, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 12/10/2018
Justin Edward Webb
DOB: 03/10/1987 White Male 5-9 165 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde
Offense: Forgery, Class 6 Felony; Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony; Unlaw use of means of transp, Class 6 Felony; Dangerous drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony; Tampering w/physical evidence, Class 6 Felony; Forgery, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 12/10/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Mark Edmund Barber
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation x2, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 10/17/2018 Capture: 12/07/2018
Cody Ray Chokie
Offense: Poss wpn by prohib person, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 01/05/2018 Capture: 12/11/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
SUBMIT FEEDBACK