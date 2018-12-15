Bringing about positive change through Equine Assisted Psychotherapy

Many people learn better through action and hands-on experiences, and according to Char Riale of Road Apple Psychotherapy, that manner of interaction is also beneficial to those taking the first step in bringing about a positive change in their lives: getting in touch with their emotions.

At her private practice, Riale offers various types of therapy, including “talking therapy” and Equine Assisted Learning. However, the equine specialist and 30-year horse owner said she found what she was looking for when she started to learn more about Equine Assisted Psychotherapy.

EAP is experiential therapy, meaning that the activities associated with it involve actually doing something so as to evoke emotions. It does not entail, Riale noted, riding or grooming horses in an effort to make a client feel good.

“It has a strong focus on the ‘here and now,’” Riale said of EAP. “Experiential therapy attempts to bring about positive change by first getting participants in touch with their emotions, hopes, desires, as well as their fears and anxieties.”

Riale, who has been EAP and EAL certified since 2002, said she looks for the client’s perception of whatever emotion surfaces through an activity. She noted emotions trigger the type of thoughts we have, which in turn can dictate actions and behaviors.

“For example, if something happens that creates frustration, we’re looking at that playing out right in front of us,” she said. “We’re watching to see how is that person dealing with that frustration, are they able to manage it, cope with it. Are they looking for different ways to deal with the event and situation, and what are they going to do with that emotion.”

It’s here that the horses come into play, and Riale partners with Kingman Healing Hooves to offer her EAP. While all kinds of animals can be used in therapy, horses are unique in that they are prey animals that speak body language “100 percent” Riale said, noting that humans speak 85 percent to 95 percent body language.



“Horses are able to communicate with humans through this body language,” she said.

By watching how a client interacts with a horse, Riale can pinpoint how to move forward with addressing a client’s needs. That stage in the therapeutic process is called processing.

“The processing part is where we’re getting from them what just happened, how is that affecting them, what are their feelings, what are their thoughts about that,” she said. “And then figuring out what things need to be changed.”

Almost always, the first activity she has her EAP and EAL clients engage in is the “catch and halter.” Clients are instructed to enter the arena and halter a horse without speaking to or coaxing, bribing, the animal. She also gives brief, simple instructions for a reason.

“We want you to figure out what is going to work for you and then plug that into everyday life,” Riale said.

The activity also lets Riale know where her clients are, in terms of emotions, on any particular day, because she says “we all vary in our emotions.”

Road Apple Psychotherapy also offers special programs for victims of domestic violence, PTSD, team building, anger management, addiction services and more.

“EAP sessions provide an opportunity for a client to use actions and behaviors rather than words,” Riale said. “Words can be misleading and used to avoid real problems. The therapist can observe the client in action, observe the horses’ behaviors and reactions to the client’s actions which include energy levels, communication styles, and reactions to the relationship between them and the horse(s).”