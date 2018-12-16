Letter | Thank you Havasu, Kingman communities

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 27 would like to thank the Havasu community for their generous donations over the past several years. With your generosity the Chapter has been able to purchase this van to take veterans to their hospital appointments in Prescott and Phoenix.

The 2018 Ford Transit was delivered a short time ago and replaced a vehicle with high mileage that was taken off the road. The local chapter now operates two vans in Lake Havasu and is responsible for two additional vans in Kingman.

Thanks to the Kingman community, Chapter 27 was able to purchase a second van for the Kingman DAV office replacing a van that was retired earlier this summer. Both these offices run 5 trips per week to Prescott and Phoenix VA hospitals and carry veterans from Mohave, LaPaz, Yavapai and Maricopa counties. These vehicles must be purchased by the DAV as VA has no funds allocated for vehicle purchases to transport veterans. The local chapters pay half the cost and the state organization pays half the cost.

Donations are always accepted as we are now planning for the replacement of the 2015 van currently in use that has 100,000 miles on it.

Anyone wishing to donate can send their donation to DAV Chapter 27, PO Box 325, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86405. All donations are tax deductible.