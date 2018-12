KINGMAN – Kingman Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Walnut Street early Monday morning and crews were able to make a quick “knock down” of the fire.

Four engine companies and a battalion chief were sent to the fire. Crews arrived on scene with smoke showing from the crawl space of the structure.

It appears that the residence was vacant and possibly under renovation.

The fire is currently under investigation for cause and origin.