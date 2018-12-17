Horoscopes | December 18, 2018

Birthdays: Christina Aguilera, 38; Katie Holmes, 40; Brad Pitt, 55; Steven Spielberg, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): As long as you are doing your best, you should have no regrets. Change happens because you believe you need to make some adjustments to fulfill your dreams.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Touch base with old friends or relatives and sort out what you want to do between now and the end of the year. You’ll feel much better once you have collaborated and know exactly what everyone around you is doing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Extravagance, indulgent behavior and saying things you may regret should all be considered before you rise and shine. Feeling invincible will get you into trouble.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Volunteering at a soup kitchen or making a donation that will bring someone joy will encourage others to follow suit and do so as well. Be a leader and good things will happen.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll be in the mood to make some personal changes and to have some fun. Before you jump into the fast lane, put on the brakes and consider who will be affected by the choices you make.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do what’s right, not what’s easiest to do. You will learn from those you encounter and form a friendship if you put morals, integrity and honesty first.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A sudden or unexpected change will help you realize what and who is important to you. Speak up and help those who could use a kind word and helping hand.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Love and romance are on the rise, and special plans should be made with someone you enjoy spending time with. Share your thoughts and feelings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): How you fix up your surroundings for company or the physical changes you make to add a little pizzazz to your appearance will feel good. Don’t share personal secrets.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change at home will help set the mood for the rest of the week. Offer love, kindness and understanding along with hands-on help to make a difference to those you care about the most.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Having a game plan ready to present will give you something to look forward to. Don’t let anyone discourage you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look at your lifestyle and the people you associate with and consider whether you should make some changes. An honest assessment will help you get back on track.