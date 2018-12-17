Letter | Kingman is a great place

Kingman has been my home since 1984. Over the years I have always been proud of our residents and our town. I have participated in many activities in this community. I witnessed many successes in our school system. As a former educator, I am very proud of what I experienced today in Kingman.



I was able to enjoy the many festivities in downtown Kingman on Saturday, Dec. 15. I loved watching former Kingman students support downtown with their own businesses such as Rickey Cricket, Southwest Trading Company, Floyd’s Barbecue, Black Bridge Brewery and many others. It does this retired educator’s heart good to see these young people be successful and embracing their hometown and offering entrepreneurial skills to make it a great place.



As my evening progressed, I was pleased to be a guest at the DeVault Electric Christmas party. These two young men and owners have shared their success with the needy of Kingman. They hosted a wonderful event that raised money for the less fortunate. Everyone was treated to a great dinner and fun, family activities. The community came together with donations and large sums were raised for various causes. It was a special evening that embraced all that is positive about our town. The venue was filled with our young business leaders.



I just wanted to share with new community members how fortunate we are to have these young leaders as our future. I am so glad to have been a part of their lives and their education. It pleases me to think of this town in their hands for the future. These young business owners believe in our town and go out of their way to support it and help it grow. Kingman is truly a great place to live and to raise a family.

We are on the right path.

