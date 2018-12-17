New assignments announced for Mohave County Superior Court judges

KINGMAN – Several changes and adjustments have been made to case assignments for Mohave County Superior Court judges following the November election of Eric Gordon as Division 6 judge, replacing Richard Weiss, who retired.

Judge Derek Carlisle will be returning from his current assignment in Lake Havasu City to the criminal bench in Kingman. With his extensive criminal background and prior experience handling criminal matters, he will also be appointed as the criminal presiding judge for the court, advancing the flow and timeliness of criminal cases.

Judge Rick Lambert will be assigned as associate presiding judge for the Superior Court. He will continue to handle criminal cases and will preside over the second grand jury recently started under his direction. He also directed a full review of the court’s criminal local rules that will be sent to the Supreme Court for approval.

Judge Lee Jantzen continues to serve as the civil presiding judge for the Superior Court and will also be appointed as the probate presiding judge. He recently directed a complete review of the court’s civil local rules, approved by the Supreme Court on Nov. 20.

Judge Rick Williams will continue to serve as the presiding juvenile judge for the court. This assignment involves overseeing all activities within the juvenile probation department and the juvenile detention facility. Several major projects have been initiated in the past few years.

Superior Court President Judge Charles Gurtler helped brainstorm these ideas with Juvenile Court Director Elaine Maestas, and Judge Williams assisted in the establishment of the by-laws for these groups. Because of their efforts, the juvenile probation department was recognized with an award from the Supreme Court for the past three years.

Judge Steve Moss will continue to serve as the Family Law Presiding Judge for the Court. He will continue to work out of the Lake Havasu Court facility and will also be assigned to handle juvenile dependency matters for that area. He is currently working with other family law judges to update the local family law court rules and is also overseeing a review for proposed changes to local guidelines for custody and parenting time.

Information provided by Mohave County Superior Court