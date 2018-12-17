Suspicious activity leads to 3 arrests

KINGMAN – A call to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office led to three men being arrested on charges of stolen vehicles, drugs and outstanding warrants.

MCSO deputies arrived at a home in the 4300 block of Benton Street at about 9:30 a.m. Dec. 10 after they were alerted to suspicious activity at the residence.

Deputies saw three vehicles in the driveway and the front door to the home was open. A records check showed two of the vehicles were reported stolen.

About that time, a female subject walked out the front door and tried to flee from deputies back into the house. She was detained.

Deputies heard loud music and several voices coming from inside and called for backup. Once additional deputies arrived on scene, announcements were made by deputies in an attempt to have the subjects leave the home.

A safety sweep was made of the residence, and no one was found inside. Deputies saw two people inside a silver vehicle once law enforcement personnel made their way to the back of property.

Eric Scott Powell, 31, of Flagstaff, was identified and a records search revealed he had active warrants. Powell was searched, and deputies reported Powell was in possession of methamphetamine and a syringe.

A shed on the property was searched and four individuals were found inside. Records checks on the four were conducted, and it was discovered that Codi Morgan Damore, 48, of Kingman, and Michael Scott Bartmus, 40, of Kingport, Tennessee had active arrest warrants.

Deputies reported Damore was in possession of the keys for one of the vehicles. Searches of the vehicles and residence located multiple items of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

Powell was arrested for theft/control of stolen property, dangerous drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies, and two active arrest warrants.

Damore was arrested for theft of means of transportation, a felony, and two active arrest warrants.

Bartmus was arrested for four active arrest warrants.

All three were taken to Mohave County jail without incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office