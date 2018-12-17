Meals on Wheels seeks volunteers for Christmas

After gifts have been opened and before dinner preparations begin this Christmas, share in the spirit of the season by volunteering to give someone else a holiday full of cheer and a stomach full of turkey, ham and mashed potatoes.

After a few years of the program not delivering on Christmas, the Meals on Wheels Christmas Day Dinner Delivery is set to be back in action Dec. 25.

John Kirby, project manager at Kingman Regional Medical Center, said he realized something while sitting on the Senior Site Council, a board of volunteers aimed at giving seniors getting meals at home or in nutrition centers a voice about their food.

“I realized that on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, homebound seniors do not get a hot meal delivered to them,” Kirby said.

But those deliveries ceased a few years ago because of multiple factors, one of which was funding. The Christmas Day deliveries were originally funded through the Senior Center Thrift Store that is no longer in operation.

This Christmas, those hot meals are headed back out into the community thanks to funding from the KRMC Foundation and monies donated in the name of Stephanie Lomax, a long-time KRMC employee who passed away earlier this year.

“The foundation will then continue to fund this Christmas Day meal delivery in Stephanie’s name going forward,” Kirby said.

Kelly Rennells worked with Lomax for the past eight years and said that she became a close friend, was a wonderful person and that she’s “greatly missed.”

“We found out how much she loves everybody, and how much she loves Christmas,” Rennells said.

Rennells said her friend’s “greatest joy” was her department’s yearly participation in Adopt-A-Family during the holidays, always volunteering her time and home for the effort.

“Her medical afflictions never kept her from doing what made her happy,” Rennells said. “She always put everyone first.”

The community has the chance to learn from Lomax’s generosity and put others first, as she did, Dec. 25.

“For those that otherwise would have a frozen meal they’d be warming up, this brings them a nice hot meal,” Kirby said. “And it gives a lot of folks the opportunity to do something good on Christmas Day.”

Kirby said in the past, Meals on Wheels has delivered meals to between 80 and 100 addresses on Christmas. They have even been taken as far as Chloride.

“It’s not just Kingman that the Meals on Wheels program addresses,” Kirby said. “So if they ask for a meal, we’re going to send them one. And thankfully, there’s always a volunteer willing to take that long ride.

“And we’ll bring as many meals as they want, so if they have their family coming and they want six meals, we’ll bring six meals to them,” Kirby said of those receiving meals, who have already been selected.

The food, described by Kirby as a traditional Christmas dinner, will be cooked at KRMC. However, with the quantity of meals expected to go out, KRMC is looking for the community to show its holiday spirit by volunteering to take the meals to those who need them.

“The volunteers we need are to plate the food, get it ready, and then also to deliver them,” Kirby said.

Those wanting to volunteer their time should arrive at 10:30 a.m. to the KRMC meeting room off of the cafeteria dining area at the hospital, 3269 Stockton Hill Road.