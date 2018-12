KINGMAN – Justin James Rector has changed his plea to guilty of first-degree murder in the 2014 death of 8-year-old Bella Grogan-Cannela of Bullhead City.

Rector had been charged with kidnapping, raping and murder of the young girl.

In a hearing a few weeks ago, Rector told Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen he wanted to represent himself.

The sentencing date is Jan. 30.

Stay with kdminer.com for more details to follow.