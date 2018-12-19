Man arrested for alleged possession of 68 pounds of marijuana

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Abdallah Ranez Mohamed Kandil, 28, of Mankato, Minnesota, on felony marijuana possession charges Monday after allegedly finding 68 pounds of pot in his vehicle.

Deputies saw an item mounted to the vehicle’s windshield that obstructed the driver’s view as he was traveling on Interstate 15 in the area of Littlefield.

They conducted a traffic stop and asked for Kandil’s driver’s license. He provided a student ID and international driver’s license, and was unable to provide documents for the vehicle.

Deputies said they could smell an “overwhelming” odor of air freshener and noticed Kandil’s hands were shaking. A records check found Kandil had a suspended California driver’s license.

They told Kandil his vehicle would be impounded. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found the pot, along with 700 vape pen cartridges.

Kandil was arrested for felony marijuana possession for sale and transportation, along with other drug-related felony offenses. He was also cited for driving on a suspended license.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office