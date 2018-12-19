Rants and Raves | December 20, 2018

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Ruling to strike down health care by GOP: The GOP is fresh out of clues about how to handle anything. Lincoln and Reagan must be spinning in their graves.

Make sure our tax dollars are put to work: Your tax dollars will be put to work, Jan. Who knows where they will be working, and who they will be working for is the question. Politics is survival of the greediest.

The Daily Miner – Your community newspaper: The Daily Miner does a great service to our community. Keep up the excellent job you are tasked with.

Government shutdown: My opinion is, do shut down the government for as long as it takes to get the border wall funding for the security and protection of U.S. citizens. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are a disappointment to America.