Council presented with conceptual downtown improvement plan

KINGMAN – The revitalization of downtown Kingman continues, and at its meeting Tuesday, Council was presented with a conceptual downtown improvement plan complete with new benches, receptacles, curb and sidewalk extensions, and street light replacements.

Gary Kellogg, economic development director, said some of the ideas were from around 20 years ago when architects, planners, landscape designers and street specialists presented the concepts to the City.

Kellogg divvied those ideas into a three-phase plan, the first of which being what he called the “low-hanging fruit” of bench and trash receptacle replacement on Beale Street.

“The old benches are seeing some wear and tear, and the trash containers are a little tough to get things in and out of, and they’re getting a little beat up, too,” he said.

He said one option would be to utilize a company that puts custom designs on benches and trash receptacles. That, Kellogg noted, would allow Kingman to further promote its relation to Route 66, locomotives and vintage automobiles.

The conceptual plan could see two new benches per block on both sides, about 16, from the Welcome Arch north as far as Fourth Street. For trash receptacles, the City is considering one new receptacle per block on each side for a total of 10. Those additions to downtown have an estimated cost of about $32,900, but one downtown organization has expressed interest in contributing $4,000 to $5,000.

Kellogg said perhaps people could even buy a bench and dedicate it via a small plaque. Existing benches and receptacles could be utilized on other streets downtown and Andy Devine Avenue, he said.

Kellogg then moved on to Phase 2, curb extensions, pop-outs, drainage, irrigation, landscaping and more. After discussing the matter with other members of City staff, Kellogg said one way to proceed with Phase 2 would be to start with a pilot, perhaps at First and Beale streets.

“In other communities, probably one of the things that this does is slows down traffic, it also makes a shorter pedestrian crossing,” he said. “As you know on Beale we have a pretty wide stretch, and for some folks, by the time that light gets down to one or two you better be running the next 10 steps to make it to the curb.”

He also referenced parklets, small platforms that occupy about two parking spaces complete with seats and tables that allow people to stop, sit, eat and enjoy downtown.

The last phase Kellogg touched on dealt with lighting improvements. That work could include replacing street lighting from the Welcome Arch north to Seventh Street.



Kellogg said the next step is to communicate with businesses and stakeholders downtown in order to get public input on the conceptual plans.