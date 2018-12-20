Free photos with Santa at Primp My Pet

KINGMAN – Most people don’t have the time or resources to travel to the North Pole for face time with Santa, but luckily for Kingman, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be at Primp My Pet, 217 E. Andy Devine Ave., from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday.

The elf on the shelf, who reports directly to St. Nick and tells him who has been naughty and who has been nice, will join Santa and Mrs. Claus for a free photo opportunity for kids and pets at Primp My Pet. Pet owners are asked to put their animals on leashes when going to see Santa.

Special picture frames will be handed out while supplies last, and if a frame has a special number, the attendee will be awarded a door prize. Melody Jacobs of Primp My Pet said those door prizes will make nice gifts from children to their parents.

Where Santa goes, cookies follow. Jacobs said she will have cookies and hot chocolate available Saturday. Jacobs said she likes to hold an event for the community each year during the holidays, and has in the past raised money for local law enforcement K9 units.

“I know we see throughout the world that a lot of people have lost a lot of hope, and when they lose hope, they lose faith,” Jacobs said. “Christmas is the time of hope and faith and belief, not just in the religious sense, but also in your fellow man.”

She said offering the free photo opportunity for children and pets is her way of showing the community that hope, faith, love and compassion remain alive and well. She added that pets always express hope, faith and compassion.

Jacobs hopes that spending time with Santa not only puts a spark in children’s eyes, but adults’ eyes as well.