The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
5:11 PM Thu, Dec. 20th
Weather  69.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Millions raised for border wall on veteran's GoFundMe page

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: December 20, 2018 11:39 a.m.

    • Someone's Raised Over $1M on GoFundMe to Build Trump's Border Wall by Mary Greeley

    An Air Force veteran who started a GoFundMe page to help fund construction of President Donald Trump's border wall has already raised millions of dollars.

    The crowdsourcing page launched this week by Brian Kolfage has a fundraising goal of $1 billion and had generated more than $4 million in donations as of Thursday morning.

    In a statement posted on the page, Kolfage says the wall could be built if everyone who voted for Trump pledged $8 each.

    Kolfage says he has contacted the Trump administration about where to send the funds.

    A triple-amputee injured in the Iraq War in 2004, Kolfage went on to serve at Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona.

    Kolfage did not immediately return a voice message and email seeking comment.

    More like this story