Mohave County Most Wanted | Dec. 20, 2018

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Jeffery Michael Branam
DOB: 09/30/1982 White Male 5-8 165 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 12/13/2018
Cassandra Desiree Jackson
DOB: 02/03/1986 White Female 5-7 185 pounds
Eyes: Green Hair: Blonde
Offense: Burglary 2nd degree, Class 4 Felony; narcotic drug – possession/use, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 12/14/2018
Deon Lee Jr.
DOB: 12/10/1986 Black Male 5-0 120 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Vulnerable adult abuse times 2, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 12/06/2018
Darren Gene Long
DOB: 09/15/1984 White Male 5-10 165 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation times 2, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 12/12/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Christopher Howard Godfrey Jr.
Offense: Aggravated assault – victim restrained, Class 6 Felony; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony; drug paraphernalia possession/use of methamphetamine, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 10/09/2018 Capture: 12/14/2018
Mason Edward Paget
Offense: Aggravated assault – adult on minor, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 11/21/2018 Capture: 12/12/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
