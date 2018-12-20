The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Mohave County Most Wanted | Dec. 20, 2018

  • Originally Published: December 20, 2018 4:44 p.m.

    • As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    photo

    Jeffery Michael Branam

    Jeffery Michael Branam

    DOB: 09/30/1982 White Male 5-8 165 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

    Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 12/13/2018

    photo

    Cassandra Desiree Jackson

    Cassandra Desiree Jackson

    DOB: 02/03/1986 White Female 5-7 185 pounds

    Eyes: Green Hair: Blonde

    Offense: Burglary 2nd degree, Class 4 Felony; narcotic drug – possession/use, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 12/14/2018

    photo

    Deon Lee Jr.

    Deon Lee Jr.

    DOB: 12/10/1986 Black Male 5-0 120 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

    Offense: Vulnerable adult abuse times 2, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 12/06/2018

    photo

    Darren Gene Long

    Darren Gene Long

    DOB: 09/15/1984 White Male 5-10 165 pounds

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation times 2, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 12/12/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Christopher Howard Godfrey Jr.

    Christopher Howard Godfrey Jr.

    Offense: Aggravated assault – victim restrained, Class 6 Felony; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony; drug paraphernalia possession/use of methamphetamine, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 10/09/2018 Capture: 12/14/2018

    photo

    Mason Edward Paget

    Mason Edward Paget

    Offense: Aggravated assault – adult on minor, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 11/21/2018 Capture: 12/12/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

