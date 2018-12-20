New hours for City departments

KINGMAN – The City’s Fire Department Administration and Engineering Department will have new hours starting Jan. 7 and will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed on Fridays.

“This should actually increase our levels of service,” said Jake Rhoades, Kingman Fire Department chief in a press release. “Sometimes when we open at 8 in the morning, we have a line of folks waiting at the door to get in, so hopefully this will alleviate those issues.”

Engineering and fire administration are located in separate buildings, and the City is hoping to save some money by closing them on Fridays. While offices will be closed Fridays, engineering inspection services and KFD’s Building Division will remain available.

Information provided by the City of Kingman