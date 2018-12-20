Pumpkin pie takes prize as Americans’ favorite Christmas treat

Christmas menu items offered at participating restaurants Many national retail chains offer limited-time menu items during the holidays. Here’s a list from Offers.com: Dunkin’ Donuts: The menu selection includes the holiday spice bacon breakfast sandwich, Hershey’s Kiss donut and cinnamon sticky bun coffee. Arby’s: The mint chocolate shake features a drizzle of chocolate sauce and Andes candy pieces. Or try the cinnamon apple crisp topped with streusel drizzled with caramel and whipped topping. Cracker Barrel: Enjoy seasonal Southern Pralines Latte and holiday pies such as pecan, chocolate, pecan and apple pecan streusel. Pumpkin pie is available while supplies last. IHOP: Participating locations are serving a Grinch-inspired holiday menu that includes green buttermilk pancakes, hot chocolate with mint syrup, green whipped topping and red candy hearts. The Who-Roast Beast Omelette is available at some restaurants. McDonald’s: Peppermint mocha is served hot or iced for the holidays, topped with whipped topping and chocolate drizzle. Also at participating locations, get the holiday pie featuring a creamy vanilla custard filling nestled in a flaky, butter crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles. Starbucks: Seasonal holiday beverages are back through Dec. 31. These include the peppermint mocha (for the 16th year), toasted white chocolate mocha, caramel brulee latte, chestnut praline latte, gingerbread latte, eggnog latte and the juniper latte. They’re served hot, iced and as Frappuccino. Wendy’s: The $2 Frosty key tags are back for the holidays. Key tags are available for purchase and entitle the holder to a free Jr. Frosty with any purchase throughout 2019.

KINGMAN – It’s Christmas, the worst time of the year to adhere to any sort of dietary restrictions. Leave that for your New Year’s resolution.

For now, let your inner child salivate over the heaps of candy, cookies and cake laid out for your gluttonous consumption at home, at work and at your friends’ and family’s homes.

Among the most beloved holiday treats are eggnog, gingerbread and pumpkin pie. There’s also closely guarded family recipes for fruitcakes, fudge and peanut brittle.

So which Christmas treat do Americans love the most?

Pumpkin pie, according to a survey of 1,000 American adults by Austin, Texas-based Offers.com, an online source for coupons, discounts and deals. Roughly one-third of Google Survey respondents picked it No. 1.

“Pumpkin pie. It has to be,” Jatan Simpson of Kingman said of her favorite holiday treat. “I guess the cinnamon, it smells like Christmas. It brings that quality together. It makes people more kind and giving.”

Pumpkin pie was followed by eggnog (18 percent); peppermint bark (16 percent); gingerbread (13 percent); fruitcake (11 percent); and candy canes (9 percent).

The timeless candy cane was No. 1 in Arizona and Alaska. Midwesterners tended to prefer pumpkin pie, while Northeasterners went for the eggnog.

“I think pumpkin pie is a good treat throughout the holidays, from Thanksgiving to Christmas,” said Sarah Hollenbeck, shopping and savings expert at Offers.com.

Hollenbeck found it interesting that pumpkin pie was not as popular in the South, but garnered more votes in the Midwest and North.

“I like pumpkin pie as well,” she said. “I’m not a big mint person, so peppermint bark and candy canes are out for me.”

Offers.com wanted to discover consumer trends on what people are buying and eating for the holidays, Hollenbeck said. Christmas is all about sharing in activities, and Christmas treats are one of those options.

Though hot, fresh gravy improves most holiday dishes, there are exceptions to the rule. Like candy canes. And yet there they are, brown-and-white gravy-flavored candy that ostensibly tastes like meat in candy cane form, sold in six-packs for $6.50.

Victoria Todd, owner of Sugar Shack bakery at 1455 Northern Ave., said she’s sold about 5,000 Christmas cookies in the last couple of weeks. She’s always had a sweet tooth for them.

“I would say frosted sugar cookies,” Todd cited as her favorite. “It just brings back my childhood when I used to make them with my family, and mostly the kids. I get to pass it on to my granddaughter.”

Sugar Shack has an impressive display of Christmas-themed baked goods, including an elaborate gingerbread house made by manager and decorator Gideon Eads that drew the praise of a 5-year-old boy looking at the glass case. There were also breads, cakes, cupcakes and donuts.

But mostly, “It’s all about the cookies,” Todd said.