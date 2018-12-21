Hiker finds human remains near Lake Havasu City

KINGMAN – A hiker in the desert area east of Highway 95 near mile post 193 in the Lake Havasu City area reported finding human remains at about 1 p.m. Dec. 14, according to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Anita Mortensen.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and believe the male subject to be about 5 feet 7 inches tall with colored tattoos on both forearms.

A camouflage hooded sweatshirt, camouflage shorts, a blue T-shirt with the words “New York City,” black size 9 1/2 tennis shoes, a blue hiking backpack with a black plastic frame, and a Bible were found near the body.

Foul play is not suspected, Mortensen wrote in a release.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call MCSO at 928-753-0753 or toll free at 1-800-522-4312.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office