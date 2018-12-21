Stockton Hill Road project update

KINGMAN – The Stockton Hill Road project has advanced to the next work zone at the northbound lane between Chili’s and Gordon Drive, but due to the holidays, construction crews will not be working this week.

Crews will head back out and continue working on the main line starting Jan. 2. Once that work reaches Gordon Drive, traffic control will be set up for the southbound work zone. Work there is expected to begin the week of Jan. 7, and runs from the traffic signal at Chili’s to Plaza Drive. The outside, southbound lane will be restricted, but business access will remain.

The City also said in a press release that Stockton Hill Road between Airway Avenue and Gordon Drive will be repaved in time. The City also urges motorists to drive with patience and caution, especially with it being the holiday season, which results in increased traffic counts.

The project still has an expected completion date of April.

Information provided by the City of Kingman