Accused Uber carjacker could withdraw guilty pleas

KINGMAN – A continuance was issued in the judgement and sentencing of Aveyon Lashawn Nevitt, charged with multiple felonies in relation to the alleged carjacking of a Las Vegas Uber driver, as the defendant expressed interest in withdrawing from his plea agreement.

During a change of plea hearing at the end of October, Nevitt pleaded guilty to two counts of kidnapping, theft of means of transportation and aggravated assault. The plea agreement, which reduced those charges to non-dangerous felonies, would have seen Nevitt face up to 20 years in prison.

In October, Judge Billy Sipe deferred acceptance of that plea agreement because he wanted the state to justify why the dangerous designations were dropped in the counts for which Nevitt pleaded guilty. Since the judge has yet to accept the agreement, Nevitt has the right to withdraw his guilty pleas.

On May 26, Nevitt, and accused accomplice Raitasha Antoinette Williams-Gardner, allegedly carjacked an Uber driver and another passenger in a pool ride and ordered the driver to head toward Arizona. In describing the state’s impression of that day’s events to the court at a previous hearing, prosecuting attorney Amy Gardner said Nevitt struck one of the victims in the head with a firearm and later “shot several rounds” into a semitrailer while on U.S. 93.

According to law enforcement reports, the Uber passenger and driver were let out of the car just past Hoover Dam. The vehicle, at this point reportedly driven by Nevitt, later collided with a bus in the 900 block of West Beale Street. No one on the bus was injured.

Ron Gilleo, counsel for the defendant, told Judge Sipe on Friday that Nevitt sought a continuance so he could discuss the matter further with his family. The state had no objection. Nevitt has also requested a Rule 26.5 evaluation, a diagnostic evaluation and mental health examination.

Aveyon Lashawn Nevitt will continue his judgement and sentencing hearing at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 1.