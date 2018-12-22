The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
11:09 PM Sat, Dec. 22nd
Horoscopes | Dec. 23, 2018

  • Originally Published: December 22, 2018 7:20 p.m.

    • Birthdays: Finn Wolfhard, 16; Noel Wells, 32; Susan Lucci, 72; Harry Shearer, 75.

    ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do whatever it takes to avoid getting into a spat with someone. Family problems will escalate if you let your emotions take over or allow someone to get under your skin.

    TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Share your kindness and generosity with friends and relatives. Good memories will come to mind, and emotional visits will bring you joy.

    GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t complicate matters. Stick to the truth and ask questions if someone is being deceptive.

    CANCER (June 21-July 22): Share fun stories and catch up with people you haven’t talked to in some time. Pick up a last-minute item for someone you want to please.

    LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Socializing may be your intent, but be careful. You’ll be tempted to overdo it, which can lead to unexpected expenses that will cause stress.

    VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Helping those less fortunate will be rewarding. Don’t feel compelled to overdo it trying to impress someone you love.

    LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for something unique to share with someone you love. Whatever it is, it doesn’t have to be expensive, but it should bring you closer together.

    SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take hold of whatever situation you encounter, and offer innovative solutions and suggestions. Your input will attract attention as well as impress someone you love.

    SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Carefully consider what others say. Someone with an ulterior motive will offer compliments.

    CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Say what’s on your mind. If you love someone, share your thoughts and bring joy to those who have stood by you in the past.

    AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Rethink your strategy before you make a change. Consider the consequences of your actions, and you will think twice before you take on something that is unrealistic.

    PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Enjoy youngsters and elders, and set aside time to romance someone you adore. An opportunity to engage in social events that raise your awareness and let you make a difference will bring you joy.

