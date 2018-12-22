Letters | Farmers deserve a tax break

I strongly feel our farmers are getting a raw and unjust deal. I say, enough is enough with the liberal tax nonsense because without our farmers, our food won’t get into our stores.

Here is a serious question for all you to really think about. Why are our government officials always giving the filthy rich a better deal?

After all it’s the farmers who are busting their tails so we can have food to eat. How would you liberals feel if you had to fight floods and weather so others could get their food? Think really hard about that.

So please, show some compassion to the American farmers, OK? If the filthy rich don’t have to be taxed, then I strongly and firmly feel our farmers should be shown the same respect. Oh yes, the filthy rich also don’t have to sweat cause of bank foreclosures on their properties either. Why not tax those who live in mansions instead of us little taxpayers?

Hint, hint to the liberal tax people. Our farmers have their work cut out for them.

God bless all the farmers across this liberal country of ours.

