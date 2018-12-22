Miner Editorial | Keep your food safe and your holidays happy

There has been what appears to be an influx of reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture concerning food recalls. Romaine lettuce, cauliflower, ground beef and ground turkey have been listed as suspected foods.

It shouldn’t be that big of surprise issues pop up from time to time in the food chain. Humans move our food along the chain, and errors will continue to be made.

The holiday season is here and many of us will be hosting our families. We’ll break bread at extravagant tables with wonderfully prepared foods, and The Daily Miner Editorial Board wants everyone to do so safely.

There are a lot of ways to protect our families from the ill effects of infected food. The board encourages you to practice food safety.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration offers these eight tips to keep vegetables and fruits edible for consumption:

Wash your hands for 20 seconds with warm water and soap before and after preparing fresh produce. If damage or bruising occurs before eating or handling, cut away the damaged or bruised areas before preparing or eating. Rinse produce before you peel it, so dirt and bacteria aren’t transferred from the knife onto the fruit or vegetable. Gently rub produce while holding under plain running water. There’s no need to use soap or a produce wash. Use a clean vegetable brush to scrub firm produce, such as melons and cucumbers. Dry produce with a clean cloth or paper towel to further reduce bacteria that may be present. Remove the outermost leaves of a head of lettuce or cabbage. Store perishable produce in the refrigerator at or below 40 degrees.

The USDA offers advice to take safe steps in food handling, cooking, and storage to prevent foodborne illness. You can’t see, smell, or taste harmful bacteria that may cause illness. In every step of food preparation, follow the four steps of the Food Safe Families campaign to keep food safe:

• Clean — Wash hands and surfaces often.

• Separate — Don’t cross-contaminate.

• Cook — Cook to the right temperature.

• Chill — Refrigerate promptly.

Shopping

• Purchase refrigerated or frozen items after selecting your non-perishables.

• Never choose meat or poultry in packaging that is torn or leaking.

• Do not buy food past “Sell-By,” “Use-By,” or other expiration dates.

Storage

• Always refrigerate perishable food within 2 hours—1 hour when the temperature is above 90 degrees.

• Check the temperature of your refrigerator and freezer with an appliance thermometer. The refrigerator should be at 40 degrees or below, and the freezer at 0 degrees or below.

All of these steps and the advice given should be followed all the time, not only for the holidays. It is recommended for our readers to follow the active food recalls at https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/recalls-and-public-health-alerts/current-recalls-and-alerts. Consumers can sign up for email alerts at this link to receive information about new and updated food recalls.

The Daily Miner Editorial Board wishes your family a safe and happy holiday season.