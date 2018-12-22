Partial government shutdown doesn’t affect postal service, other services

KINGMAN – The government has partially shutdown since Congress and the White House couldn’t agree on a budget bill.

While budgets for 75 percent of the federal government have already been passed, funding them through September 2019, money in the budgets for several other government agencies runs out Friday.

The government shuts down when Congress doesn’t pass funding bills or the president fails to sign them before the appropriations run out.

That includes the Department of Homeland Security, Justice Department and State Department. Without adopted budgets, more than 300,000 employees will be sent home and more than 400,000 others will work without pay as non-essential work is halted.

How can this affect Kingman?

The United States Postal Service will remain open for business and deliver holiday packages, since it doesn’t run on tax dollars. Also staying open will be the Grand Canyon and Lake Mead.

“Regardless of what happens in Washington, the Grand Canyon will not close on our watch,” Gov. Doug Ducey said. “Arizona knows how to work together. We have a plan in place and we’re ready to go. If you have plans to visit the Grand Canyon over the weekend, keep ‘em. The Grand Canyon will remain open.”

For those who receive Social Security checks, they will still go out. Doctors and hospitals will still get their Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements.

If you are flying to other parts of the country, Transportation Security Administration won’t be affected by the shutdown and will still be at airport checkpoints. Veteran’s healthcare and Medicare will continue to run as normal.

Federal employees will eventually get paid, but they will still have to remain on the job. Federal workers can’t get paid for days worked while there’s a delay in funding.