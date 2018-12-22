Silent auction raises money for KHS athletic department

KINGMAN – Graves U-Haul and Gracie’s Vintage teamed up to auction off a painting that was donated during the First Responders luncheon on Oct. 1. The silent auction raised $425 to go toward the Kingman High School athletics department, said Leah Burkhart, owner of Gracie’s Vintage.

The painting was created by William “Bill” Rabbit, who is known for his Cherokee art.

The KHS athletics department was raising money for new uniforms, basketball scoreboards, tournament sponsorship, wind netting and a baseball scoreboard, which was donated by Scott and Emilie Preston of Preston Investments.

