The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
11:09 PM Sat, Dec. 22nd
Weather  41.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Silent auction raises money for KHS athletic department

The winner, whose name was not released, of the silent auction stands with his painting by William Rabbit. The silent auction raised $425 for the Kingman High School athletics department. (Courtesy photo by Leah Burkhart)

The winner, whose name was not released, of the silent auction stands with his painting by William Rabbit. The silent auction raised $425 for the Kingman High School athletics department. (Courtesy photo by Leah Burkhart)

mugshot photo

By Vanessa Espinoza

  • Originally Published: December 22, 2018 7:26 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Graves U-Haul and Gracie’s Vintage teamed up to auction off a painting that was donated during the First Responders luncheon on Oct. 1. The silent auction raised $425 to go toward the Kingman High School athletics department, said Leah Burkhart, owner of Gracie’s Vintage.

    The painting was created by William “Bill” Rabbit, who is known for his Cherokee art.

    The KHS athletics department was raising money for new uniforms, basketball scoreboards, tournament sponsorship, wind netting and a baseball scoreboard, which was donated by Scott and Emilie Preston of Preston Investments.

    More like this story