The Larson Lifeskill winners have been recently named for responsibility. These students work extremely hard in the classroom to show responsibility both academically, and through their behavior choices. Pictured clockwise: Razaya Guardian (Age 10), Makayla Binkney (Age 10), Angellisa Perry (Age 11), Tre Swarts (Age 10), Riley Ott (Age 11), and Zylie Mejia (Age 10).