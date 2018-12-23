Letter | Mutts say thank you

The Adobe RV village had a “white elephant” sale for the benefit of our rescue group, Mutt Matchers & Friends. Many businesses contributed to the sale. We would like to extend our thanks to all of them:

Swanty’s Chrysler – Dodge – Jeep in Bullhead City, Black Bear Diner, Chili’s in Kingman, Mother Road Harley Davidson, Thunder Rode, El Rancho, Colbaugh-Kingman Mine, Hot Locks, Garlic Clove, Wise Styles & Nails, Sandoval Dentistry, Uptown Drugs, The Dam Bar, Calico’s, Tammy’s Hair Salon - Golden Valley, Golden Corral, J. B.’s Restaurant, Great American Pizza & Subs – Golden Valley, Pet Smart, Perkins Restaurant, Amber’s Mutt Hutt in Golden Valley, Home Depot in Kingman, Indian Motorcycles, and ALL the great people affiliated with the Adobe RV Village in Golden Valley.

Many, many thanks to all of you. It’s supporters like you that let us rescue dogs and adopt them out to good homes.

Merry Christmas to all you wonderful people.