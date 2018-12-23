Presbyterian church donates to food bank to help struggling families

KINGMAN – Linda Schall-Rhodes was determined to make the annual food drive a success for Kingman Presbyterian Church, picking up the workload her late husband had handled until he passed in May.

She organized the food drive to benefit Kingman Area Food Bank as part of the church’s Reverse Advent Program that addresses the burden of so many local families, especially during the holidays.

Advent is the time awaiting and preparing for Christ’s birth and his second coming.

“Two years ago, shortly after joining Kingman Presbyterian Church, my husband, Jason, asked my opinion of presenting the idea of an Advent calendar in reverse,” Schall-Rhodes said in an email to the Daily Miner. “My answer was that if what I felt about the congregation were true, they would be behind it.”

The church collected many boxes and bags of nonperishable food items that were donated to Kingman Area Food Bank on Tuesday.

Schall-Rhodes said it was her husband’s wish to expand the food drive to include other churches in Kingman. At his memorial service, it was announced that the food drive would be called the Jason Rhodes Advent Calendar in Reverse.

“It was my promise to him to continue this effort,” she said.

Lloyd Greenwood, pastor of Kingman Presbyterian Church, said this year’s food drive shows the dedicated effort of church members working toward the greater good of the community.

There are families in Kingman that struggle to provide the basics of life each day, he said. “Sadly, Christmas is simply a reminder of the fact that life remains for them a struggle,” Greenwood said.