Horoscopes | December 25, 2018

Birthdays: Annie Lennox, 64; CCH Pounder, 66; Sissy Spacek, 69; Jimmy Buffett, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Youngsters will offer insight into a situation you face. A promise made to someone you love will change the way you live.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let your emotions take over or a situation involving children or your lover cause you to lose sight of the spirit of the moment. Patience is in your best interest.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Express your feelings and be willing to make adjustments that will work well for everyone. Be honest with regards to your feelings and plans.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Listen to what others have to say. You’ll find out something about your family history you didn’t know.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Let the child within emerge, and make a point to spend time with the youngsters in your family. Incorporating more fun into your daily routine is encouraged.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Include friends and relatives who may not have someone to spend the holidays with. Your kindness will be greatly appreciated and get you in the spirit of the season.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You may not get along with everyone, but that’s no reason to be indulgent or to get into a feud when you should be offering peace and goodwill. Taking the high road will make an impression on those you love.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Spread joy and be grateful for what you have. Life is precious and what you do or say will make a difference to those you encounter.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Walk away from anyone trying to entice you into something that is excessive. Know your boundaries and limitations and set a good example for the youngsters in your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Offer to help and make suggestions, but be honest when asked your opinion. An act of kindness will ease your stress.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Listen to words of wisdom; they will help you figure out how to make better decisions. Don’t be afraid to share your thoughts and plans for the future.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to the truth, and don’t exaggerate or talk about someone who isn’t present to defend himself or herself. Show respect for others, regardless of his or her beliefs.