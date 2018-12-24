Hualapais could see Christmas Day snow

KINGMAN – The forecast for Christmas Day in Kingman shows a chance of rain, but that precipitation could mean snow for the Hualapai Mountains.



There is a 40 percent chance of rain Christmas Day, with a high near 52 and partly sunny skies expected. South winds, shifting to west winds in the afternoon, could reach 14 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tuesday’s low is around 36 degrees, with north northwest winds from 6 to 9 mph that shift to east winds in the evening.

“Tomorrow it looks like snow levels should generally be about 5,500 to 6,000 feet,” said Andy Gorelow of the National Weather Service. “The Hualapais could see a little snow.”

Wednesday’s high is about 53 degrees, with a north wind as high as 15 mph and gusts as high as 21 mph. Temperatures could drop to around 33 degrees Wednesday night.

The high Thursday is forecast at about 50 degrees and come Thursday evening there could be snow flurries as the temperature will drop to around 30 degrees, Gorelow said.

“It’s mostly going to stay north of (the) area, but (Thursday) would have a bit better potential of producing some snowfall,” Gorelow said of the low pressure system on its way.

He said snow accumulation isn’t likely, but that there could be flurries late Thursday afternoon into the evening.

“Beyond that, it’s pretty dry,” Gorelow said of the forecast through the end of the week.

Temperatures Friday range from 27 to 45 degrees, with skies expected to be mostly sunny. Saturday will also be mostly sunny, with a high near 48 and a low near 30. Sunday has a high near 52 degrees, and no precipitation is forecast other than Tuesday and Thursday.