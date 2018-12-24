Kingman girl raises money for holiday gifts for seniors

KINGMAN – Children can do amazing and generous things. An 8-year-old Kingman girl decided to fundraise and present senior citizens with gifts this holiday season.

Tenly Kelm wanted to do something nice for others during the holiday season so her mother, Cassie Kelm, encouraged her daughter’s good deed.

“I told her ‘let’s do this’ because there are some people that (don’t) have family or visitors, and are alone on Christmas,” Cassie said.

With the help of the community she gathered puzzles, holiday mugs, plates, napkins, cookies, cupcakes, Christmas cards and blankets.

Tenly took all her donations and items purchased with the money she raised to the Cerbat Guest House. She presented the gifts in stockings enough for 35 residents.

Her mother said she has been working hard and can’t wait until next year.

