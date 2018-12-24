Lake Mead, Tule Springs Fossil Beds remain open during government shutdown

BOULDER CITY – During the shutdown of the federal government national parks will remain as accessible as possible while still following all applicable laws and procedures.

Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument will remain open during its normal hours from dawn to dusk. Park roads, lookouts, trails and launch ramps at Lake Mead National Recreation Area will remain accessible to visitors. Emergency and rescue services will be limited at both parks.

There will be no National Park Service-provided visitor services at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, including public information, janitorial services, trash collection, and facilities and roads maintenance.

The NPS will not be providing services for NPS-operated campgrounds at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, including maintenance, janitorial, bathrooms and trash removal. However, visitors in NPS-operated campgrounds will not be asked to leave unless safety concerns require such action. Please pack out what you pack in.

Some lodging, restaurants and other services may be available when provided by concessioners or other entities. Reservations at park motels and RV parks or for services such as raft or kayak tours should be confirmed by contacting the service provider or visiting their websites.

Due to the federal government shutdown, NPS social media and websites are not being monitored or updated and may not reflect current conditions. All park programs have been canceled.

Information provided by Lake Mead National Park