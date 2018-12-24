The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Nontraditional Christmas ideas

Places to eat, things to do on Christmas Day

Christmas lights are always nice to see during the holiday. Driving around neighborhoods looking at houses decked out in Christmas lights or the lights at Locomotive Park is a nice way to spend time with family. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo

By Vanessa Espinoza

  • Originally Published: December 24, 2018 7:30 p.m.

    • Opening gifts and sharing joy and laughter with loved ones is always a great way to spend the holidays, but sometimes straying away from the traditional holiday festivities can be less stressful.

    Not many business are open Christmas Day, but for the places that are, families can spend quality time together.

    Brenden Theatres is open today. Families have the option to watch Aquaman, Bumblebee, Mary Poppins Returns and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. For showtimes, call 928-692-7469.

    According to the Brenden Theatre-Kingman Facebook page, it is not offering its weekly specials during the week of Christmas and New Year’s Day. The specials will resume Jan. 8.

    If cooking isn’t part of your holiday plans, you and your family can have breakfast or dinner at IHOP or Denny’s. IHOP, 3600 Stockton Hill Road, is open until 8 p.m. today. Both Denny’s, 3255 E. Andy Devine Ave. and 3300 E. Andy Devine Ave., are open today with regular hours of operation.

    If families are up for making the approximate 40 minute drive to Laughlin, there are many restaurants open today. Harrah’s Fresh Market Square buffet will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Round House buffet at Tropicana is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Vineyard at Aquarius is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information on other restaurants open today in Laughlin, visit https://bit.ly/2BB8PsU.

    Enjoying Mother Nature is also a good activity. The Grand Canyon South Rim is only a few hours away and will be open today.

    Going out isn’t the only option for families to enjoy the day. Staying home and watching holiday movies or baking cookies can be a family-fun activity.

    Those who have streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime can gather around the TV to watch holiday movies available on these services.

    Some of the holiday movie titles on these streaming services include, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas,” “The Christmas Chronicles,” “Christmas with the Kranks,” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

