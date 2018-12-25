Lee Williams High School principal takes over superintendent position in district office

She started her Kingman Unified School District journey in the fourth grade at Manzanita Elementary School, went off to be a Bobcat at Kingman Middle School, and graduated as a Bulldog from Kingman High School.

Her KUSD journey didn’t stop there. She came back after getting her degrees at Mohave Community College and Northern Arizona University to work in the district. After being in the district for about 28 years, Gretchen Dorner will be the new KUSD superintendent beginning June 2019.

Dorner started in the district as a paraprofessional, then became a sixth-grade teacher, principal at Manzanita elementary, worked in the district office as the director of assessment, and eventually the principal at Lee Williams High School.



During her time in the district office, Dorner decided to pursue her doctorate degree in K-12 organizational leadership at Grand Canyon University, which she is currently finishing. She had asked current Superintendent Roger Jacks if she could have experience at a high school.

“My early intention was to come to Lee Williams for a couple of years and learn the ropes of a high school, but I love Lee Williams so much that this is my sixth year here,” Dorner said.



She decided to apply for the superintendent position because she wanted to put her experience to use.

“I feel that in the superintendent positon I can impact all levels and all schools, and really give back to my community,” she said.

Dorner continued saying she will miss the students but hopes to keep a presence and be a part of what they are doing.

“That’s why we’re all here,” she said.

After the board voted for Dorner to be the new superintendent, the experience of her has been surreal.

“I am a fourth-grade girl sitting in this room and this can’t be happening,” Dorner said.

As Dorner takes on the new position, she is excited to extend on what the district has been working on and doesn’t have a plans for massive change.

“We’ve worked hard as a team in this district,” she said. “I just want to link arms and keep doing what we’re doing.”

Although she is her own person and eventually there will be changes, but they should only be minor changes, she said.

Dorner wants to continue to work to make sure the arts and athletics are there for students. Academics is also on her list of things to do, such as special education and Cambridge programs.

“I have learned to respect the history as number one. There’s a lot of hard work done before … let’s see how I can add to it and impact the direction it’s headed,” Dorner said.

She wants to support the teachers, students, staff and administration, and let them know that what they do matters.

It is the work with administrators and teachers that makes Dorner super excited, as she takes on the role of superintendent. She is also excited to work together with parents and make sure everyone is in it together.

Even when there’s bumps in the road, Dorner wants to have dialogue, problem solve together and continue to do what can be done for the students in the community.