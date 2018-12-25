Letter | Good deal, bad deal

Most of the information I get from The Daily Miner on May 3 and June 26.

I am not a real fan of Kingman Crossing or the way it was presented by Kingman Regional Medical Center.



KRMC wants the City of Kingman to pay the complete cost for the Kingman Crossing interchange. KRMC owns five times as much land than the City of Kingman. At a cost of $20 million just to sell 150 acres of land. Also, the City of Kingman cannot sell its 150 acres of land for five years.



If KRMC wants Kingman Crossing built, then KRMC should pay its fair share.

The City of Kingman should not be expected to pay for the whole interchange.